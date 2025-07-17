© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Many of the country's most promising young orchestra musicians spend their summer in Breckenridge. Here's why

Erin O'Toole, Brad Turner, Ariel Lavery
Published July 17, 2025
Since 1960, the National Repertory Orchestra has brought talented college-aged musicians to Colorado to practice the art of playing in an ensemble.

Each season, about 80 young musicians are selected to join the NRO in Breckenridge. They spend eight weeks rehearsing and performing in Summit County. Many of them go on to pursue careers in professional orchestras across the country.

To get a glimpse behind the scenes at this unusual – and influential – summer orchestra, Erin O’Toole spoke with Michael Stern, their music director and conductor. He shared what makes a summer in the National Repertory Orchestra a formative experience.

Performances for the NRO’s 2025 season run through Aug. 9.

Music, Performing Arts, Breckenridge, Summit County
