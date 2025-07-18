© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
How a unique network of volunteers monitors Colorado’s butterfly population – and why their findings are troubling

By
Brad TurnerAriel LaveryErin O'Toole
Published July 18, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A Monarch butterfly grasps onto a flower.
Paul Ashton
/
Courtesy Butterfly Pavilion
The Butterfly Pavilion trains citizen butterfly observers every year. Recent data collected by those observers shows that butterfly populations are declining in Colorado.

The red admiral. The black swallowtail. And the beautiful, bright orange monarch.

Each year a network of volunteers fans out across Colorado to see how many of these, and other butterfly species, they can find. Those observations help scientists understand the health of the state’s butterfly population.

Our guest today says that work is vital because butterflies are sensitive to changes in climate and habitat. And butterflies across the U.S. appear to be declining. That’s according to a recent study in the journal Science that incorporated some alarming data from the Colorado volunteers.

Shiran Hershcovich oversees the network of butterfly observers. It’s part of her job managing conservation projects for the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster. The program has trained more than 300 citizen butterfly observers since its launch in 2013.

Shiran joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the network, and what its findings can tell us.

Learn more about the butterfly monitoring network and its trainings for people interested in becoming volunteer butterfly observers.

KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
