Colorado schools have a teacher shortage. Could an unusual apprenticeship program help close the gap?

Dozens of aspiring educators in Colorado are taking an unusual path to earn their teacher certificates.

They’re doing apprenticeships in public schools as part of a state program that offers an alternative path to gaining a teacher’s license and bachelor’s degree. Proponents see the program as a partial solution to Colorado’s teacher shortage, which resulted in thousands of unfilled classroom positions last school year.

Teachers’ apprentices spend about four years getting experience in the classroom while taking courses on the side through Colorado Mountain College . It’s a different model from more traditional bachelor’s degrees that require years of coursework before setting foot in the classroom.

Advocates say it opens doors for those who find the traditional college route to becoming a teacher prohibitive due to lack of time and money.