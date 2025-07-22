© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado schools have a teacher shortage. Could an unusual apprenticeship program help close the gap?

By
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published July 22, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A man sits in front of a computer looking at the screen. Books lay open on the desk around him. A lamp is on and illuminates the desk.
Brian Malone
/
The Colorado Sun
Paraprofessional Gideon Daniel studies for his teaching certificate at home. Daniel is working toward becoming a teacher through a new degree apprenticeship program that blends online college coursework with on-the-job classroom training. The program enables teacher apprentices to continue working and earning an income while completing college credits toward a bachelor’s degree and teacher license.

Dozens of aspiring educators in Colorado are taking an unusual path to earn their teacher certificates.

They’re doing apprenticeships in public schools as part of a state program that offers an alternative path to gaining a teacher’s license and bachelor’s degree. Proponents see the program as a partial solution to Colorado’s teacher shortage, which resulted in thousands of unfilled classroom positions last school year.

Teachers’ apprentices spend about four years getting experience in the classroom while taking courses on the side through Colorado Mountain College. It’s a different model from more traditional bachelor’s degrees that require years of coursework before setting foot in the classroom.

Advocates say it opens doors for those who find the traditional college route to becoming a teacher prohibitive due to lack of time and money.

Erica Breunlin is a reporter with the Colorado Sun. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about how the program works and what it promises for teachers and students in Colorado. Read Erica’s recent story on the program.

