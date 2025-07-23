© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado’s dry, sunny climate can be tough on vegetable gardens. Here’s how to help yours thrive

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
two orange-colored tomatoes ripen on vines in a garden
Courtesy of CSU Extension

If you decided to plant a vegetable garden earlier this spring, you’re probably already enjoying some of those home-grown tomatoes, zucchini, or peppers.

On the other hand, you may have decided that the potential benefits of growing your own food just aren’t worth the effort. Colorado’s intense climate, elevation and scarce rainfall make vegetable gardening a challenge. But there’s hope.

Cassey Anderson is a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension whose mission is to help new gardeners succeed.

She joined Erin O’Toole to discuss how to help vegetables thrive.

CSU Extension has a number of helpful resources for gardeners, including a seasonal planting tip sheet and this vegetable garden guide.

You can also find tips on how to deal with plant diseases and insects.

Cassey Anderson, a woman wearing sunglasses, a khaki-colored hat, a blue long sleeved shirt and khaki slacks, stands in an outdoor garden holding her hand over a large plant leaf
Courtesy of Cassey Anderson / CSU Extension

GardeningFood & Food CultureEnvironmentColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
