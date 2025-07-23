Colorado’s dry, sunny climate can be tough on vegetable gardens. Here’s how to help yours thrive

If you decided to plant a vegetable garden earlier this spring, you’re probably already enjoying some of those home-grown tomatoes, zucchini, or peppers.

On the other hand, you may have decided that the potential benefits of growing your own food just aren’t worth the effort. Colorado’s intense climate, elevation and scarce rainfall make vegetable gardening a challenge. But there’s hope.

Cassey Anderson is a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension whose mission is to help new gardeners succeed.

She joined Erin O’Toole to discuss how to help vegetables thrive.

CSU Extension has a number of helpful resources for gardeners , including a seasonal planting tip sheet and this vegetable garden guide .

You can also find tips on how to deal with plant diseases and insects .