NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Aspen groves help slow the spread of wildfire. Here's what that means for mountain towns

By
Ariel Lavery, Brad Turner
Published July 29, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A woman wearing a yellow hard hat holds a pencil and paper while standing in the woods.
John Eisele
/
Colorado State University
Aspen groves slow the spread of wildfire, according to a recent study led by Colorado State University researcher Camille Stevens-Rumann. The study looked at data from over 300 wildfires over two decades.

New research suggests planting aspen groves could slow the spread of wildfires in Colorado’s forests.

It’s an idea that could help some mountain communities seeing increasing threats from wildfires.

A recent study looked at data from more than 300 wildfires in Western states. It found that large aspen groves often slowed the spread of forest fires. That’s partly because aspen contain more moisture than other trees in mountain forests.

So, should mountain communities across Colorado plant aspens on the outskirts of town?

To find out, Erin O’Toole talked to Camille Stevens-Rumann. She’s a professor of forest and rangeland stewardship at Colorado State University and was the principal investigator on the study.

For more on aspen trees, listen to this episode about why aspen trees rarely thrive when planted in yards.

A large grove of aspen trees with yellow leaves spread across a valley in front of a mountain. A few conifer trees are sprinkled throughout.
JP Goldberg
/
Wikicommons

Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
