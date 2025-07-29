Aspen groves help slow the spread of wildfire. Here’s what that means for mountain towns

New research suggests planting aspen groves could slow the spread of wildfires in Colorado’s forests.

It’s an idea that could help some mountain communities seeing increasing threats from wildfires.

A recent study looked at data from more than 300 wildfires in Western states. It found that large aspen groves often slowed the spread of forest fires. That’s partly because aspen contain more moisture than other trees in mountain forests.

So, should mountain communities across Colorado plant aspens on the outskirts of town?

To find out, Erin O’Toole talked to Camille Stevens-Rumann . She’s a professor of forest and rangeland stewardship at Colorado State University and was the principal investigator on the study.

