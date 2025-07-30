Why AI may soon be used to help judges and referees call professional sports

A new kind of commentator made its debut during the snowboarding competition at this year’s Winter X Games in Aspen. It's called The Owl AI – and it’s powered by artificial intelligence.

The Owl AI demonstrated its ability by predicting the snowboarding half-pipe podium lineup, announcing in a cool male voice: “Third place Ayumu Hirano. Second Yuto Totsuka. And for the top spot Scotty James.”

The prediction turned out to be exactly right.

This new technology is being promoted by Boulder resident and X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom . In addition to predicting athlete performance, Bloom says The Owl AI will help make sports more fair by improving judging and refereeing. He recently launched a business to bring the technology to all kinds of sports.