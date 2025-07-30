© 2025
Why AI may soon be used to help judges and referees call professional sports

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Australian Scotty James soars above crowds in the superpipe at X Games Aspen in Aspen, CO, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Kelsey Brunner
/
AP
The Owl AI predicted correctly that Scotty James would take the gold in the snowboarding half-pipe at this year's winter X Games. The new artificial intelligence technology is being promoted by X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom.

A new kind of commentator made its debut during the snowboarding competition at this year’s Winter X Games in Aspen. It's called The Owl AI – and it’s powered by artificial intelligence.

The Owl AI demonstrated its ability by predicting the snowboarding half-pipe podium lineup, announcing in a cool male voice: “Third place Ayumu Hirano. Second Yuto Totsuka. And for the top spot Scotty James.”

The prediction turned out to be exactly right.

This new technology is being promoted by Boulder resident and X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom. In addition to predicting athlete performance, Bloom says The Owl AI will help make sports more fair by improving judging and refereeing. He recently launched a business to bring the technology to all kinds of sports.

Colorado Sun reporter Jason Blevins recently wrote about The Owl AI, how it was used in The X Games, and how it might be transformative for other sports.

