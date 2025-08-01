© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Who were the women that inspired the names of some of Colorado’s iconic landmarks? A new book explores their stories

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel LaveryBrad Turner
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Sarah Campbell, a woman wearing a blue-gray zipped up hoodie and sunglasses, smiles in a selfie with a Colorado mountain lake and mountain range behind her.
Courtesy of Sarah Hahn Campbell
Colorado author Sarah Hahn Campbell, pictured here on Mt. Flora with Ethel Lake in the background. Her new book uncovers the stories of the women for whom some of Colorado's biggest landmarks are named.

Colorado has an abundance of mountains named after famous men – think Long’s Peak, Mount Wilson, or Pikes Peak.

Since childhood, Sarah Hahn Campbell has been fascinated by the people behind place names. But she discovered little to no information on peaks, lakes or trails named after women.

So, in 2017, the Denver-based author and high school teacher set out to research the mysterious women behind the names of some of Colorado’s landmarks.

That culminated in Sarah's new book, Her Place on the Map: 18 Women and the Colorado Wonders Named for Them. It’s part trail guide and part history lesson, exploring 18 Colorado trails, mountains and lakes, while highlighting the stories of the women for whom these places were named.

Sarah spoke with Erin O’Toole in May about her book, and how challenging it was to learn about the real women behind the names. To celebrate Colorado Day, which marks the day 149 years ago that Colorado became a state, we’re listening back to that conversation.

In The NoCo Colorado HistoryHikingTrailsAuthor Interviews
