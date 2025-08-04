President Trump said his immigration policy is focused on ‘the worst of the worst.’ Colorado ICE arrest data says otherwise

Immigration arrests in Colorado have quadrupled since President Trump returned to office in January. Under Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they’re focused on deporting violent criminals who are in the U.S. illegally – what the President calls “ the worst of the worst .”

But in Colorado, that promise doesn't line up with who is actually being detained by immigration enforcement.

A new analysis by the Colorado Sun and the Wyoming news organization WyoFile found that during the first five months of this year, about 60 percent of people arrested by ICE in Colorado and neighboring Wyoming had no criminal convictions when ICE detained them.

Of those, only a small fraction had been convicted of a violent crime such as assault.