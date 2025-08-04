© 2025
In the NoCo
President Trump said his immigration policy is focused on ‘the worst of the worst.’ Colorado ICE arrest data says otherwise

Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published August 4, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
“Free Jeanette,” written in chalk at the entrance of The Geo Corporation ICE detention center in Aurora, referring to Jeanette Vizguerra, who was arrested outside of her workplace by ICE officers on March 17.
Jeremy Sparig / Special to The Colorado Sun
Immigration arrests in Colorado have quadrupled since President Trump returned to office in January. Under Trump, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say they’re focused on deporting violent criminals who are in the U.S. illegally – what the President calls “the worst of the worst.”

But in Colorado, that promise doesn't line up with who is actually being detained by immigration enforcement.

A new analysis by the Colorado Sun and the Wyoming news organization WyoFile found that during the first five months of this year, about 60 percent of people arrested by ICE in Colorado and neighboring Wyoming had no criminal convictions when ICE detained them.

Of those, only a small fraction had been convicted of a violent crime such as assault.

Colorado Sun reporter Taylor Dolven has been covering politics and immigration under the Trump administration. She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about their findings, and why they wanted to take a closer look at these arrests.

In The NoCo ImmigrationTrump AdministrationU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
