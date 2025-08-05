© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
Some dinosaurs were dancing 100 million years ago. A scientist explains why a site in Colorado was so popular

Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Paleontologist Amy Atwater, a woman wearing a black shirt and brown cardigan, smiles as she holds up a dinosaur skull.
Courtesy of Amy Atwater / Dinosaur Ridge
Paleontologist Amy Atwater says Dinosaur Ridge shows evidence of one of the largest lek sites — a place where dinosaurs would dance and leave scratch marks behind. Dozens of marks resemble bowl shapes in the rock at the paleontological site.

Scientists say they’ve identified a sort of massive dance floor that some dinosaurs used as part of their mating rituals millions of years ago.

The area is at Dinosaur Ridge, an active paleontology site in Morrison that’s also open to the public. Researchers there found dozens of places where a dinosaur species called Magnoavipes would scrape patterns into the rock – a telltale sign of the creatures’ unique mating rituals.

So, what does this discovery tell us about how dinosaurs lived 100 million years ago in what’s now Colorado? And what does it reveal about dinosaurs’ similarities to modern species like birds?

To better understand those dinosaur dance parties, Erin O’Toole talked with Amy Atwater, the Director of Paleontology at Dinosaur Ridge.

Scrapes can be seen in a rock bed.
1 of 3  — Scrapes 1to8_Blender.jpg
Courtesy Dr Caldwell Buntin
A broad view of a rock face shows scrapes in the rock. Bushes and plants growing out of cracks and a sign sits on the ground in the lower left corner.
2 of 3  — Surface Overview_ 1 (1).jpg
Courtesy Dr Caldwell Buntin
A series of frames show the depth of scrape patterns using color coding.
3 of 3  — Panel.png
Courtesy Dr Caldwell Buntin

