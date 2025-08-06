© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How Boulder's ‘Blue Envelope’ program aims to transform how people with disabilities interact with law enforcement

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published August 6, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A picture of one side of the official envelope of Boulder Police's Blue Envelope Program. It has instructions for police and first responders to interact with people who may have an unseen disability.
Courtesy of Boulder Police Department

For many people, being stopped by police can produce a wave of anxiety. But that sense of stress and uncertainty is even worse for people with conditions like autism spectrum disorder, hearing loss, Tourette’s syndrome, or dementia.

Earlier this year, Boulder’s police department rolled out a new initiative called the Blue Envelope Program to help people with disabilities communicate when they encounter an officer.

It allows a person to get an official blue envelope and fill it out with information that an officer might need to know to communicate with them. Then if they’re stopped by an officer, they simply hand over the envelope.

Boulder was the first in Colorado to implement the program. Since then, law enforcement agencies in other communities have rolled out Blue Envelope programs, including Fort Collins Police, who launched theirs in July.

Alistair McNiven, Chief of Staff for Boulder Police, spoke with Erin O’Toole in February about the program and why he thinks the blue envelopes may be a transformative tool for law enforcement. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

McNiven said people can email BlueEnvelope@bouldercolorado.gov to request an envelope or get one in person at the front desk of the Boulder Police Department. Other communities may require people to pick up envelopes in person.

Tags
In The NoCo Law EnforcementBoulder PoliceFort Collins Police ServicesDisabilities
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery