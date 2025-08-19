Invasive zebra mussels devastate ecosystems. Can officials stop them from harming the Colorado River?

A small menace is invading the river that supplies water to 40 million people in southwestern states.

Zebra mussels are tiny freshwater shellfish. They’re about the size of your thumbnail, with a striped shell. Since the late 1980s, they’ve spread to 30 states across the country, including Colorado.

Now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they’ve been found in the Colorado River near towns like Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs.

Zebra mussels wreak havoc on water infrastructure and devastate ecosystems. And they are difficult – if not impossible – to eradicate from rivers.

We wanted to learn more about why this species is so damaging and what Colorado Parks and Wildlife plans to do about them. Erin O’Toole spoke with Robert Walters , who oversees the agency’s Aquatic Nuisance Species Program .

If you spot a zebra mussel you can report it to Colorado Parks and Wildlife using this online form . You can also email invasive.species@state.co.us or call 303-291-7295.