© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ left a hole in Colorado’s budget – and how lawmakers might address it

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleLucas Brady WoodsBrad Turner
Published August 20, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Colorado House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Denver.
Jesse Paul
/
The Colorado Sun
The Colorado House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Denver.

Colorado lawmakers head back to the state capitol on Thursday for a special session to fix a $750 million hole in the state budget.

If this feels like deja vu — it is, in a way. Earlier this year, state legislators addressed a $1.2 billion shortfall during the regular session — and balanced the state budget.

But President Trump recently signed into law the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” passed by Republicans in Congress. That bill’s rewriting of the federal tax code punched a hole in Colorado’s budget, creating an instant, $750 million-dollar shortfall for the state.

State lawmakers now face tough decisions as they try to close this gap, while they try to minimize the impact on Coloradans’ daily lives.

KUNC state capitol reporter Lucas Brady Woods joined Erin O’Toole to explain how Colorado lawmakers got here, and how they might fix the problem.

Legislators may also try to squeeze in a few other issues to the session, which is expected to last five days. That could include a pause on Colorado’s wolf reintroduction program, or how to improve a controversial AI law set to take effect next year.

Tags
In The NoCo Special SessionColorado LegislatureState Budget
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Government and Politics Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the State Capitol and their impacts on Coloradans. I cover Colorado's legislature, governor, government agencies, elections and Congressional delegation.
See stories by Lucas Brady Woods
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner