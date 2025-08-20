How Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ left a hole in Colorado’s budget – and how lawmakers might address it

Colorado lawmakers head back to the state capitol on Thursday for a special session to fix a $750 million hole in the state budget.

If this feels like deja vu — it is, in a way. Earlier this year, state legislators addressed a $1.2 billion shortfall during the regular session — and balanced the state budget.

But President Trump recently signed into law the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” passed by Republicans in Congress. That bill’s rewriting of the federal tax code punched a hole in Colorado’s budget, creating an instant, $750 million-dollar shortfall for the state.

State lawmakers now face tough decisions as they try to close this gap, while they try to minimize the impact on Coloradans’ daily lives.

KUNC state capitol reporter Lucas Brady Woods joined Erin O’Toole to explain how Colorado lawmakers got here, and how they might fix the problem.