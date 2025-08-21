© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
She’s a therapist for clients who have multiple romantic partners – and says these tips can help any relationship thrive

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 21, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A woman with dark red hair sits in an upholstered chair with a book on her lap.
Courtesy Lindsay Hayes
Denver relationship therapist Lindsay Hayes works with people who practice polyamory. She has tips for healthy relationships for people in both non-monogamous and monogamous relationships.

Denver relationship therapist, Lindsay Hayes, has an uncommon specialty.

She’s part of a growing group of professionals who work with people who practice polyamory. These are folks who openly have more than one romantic partner. Lindsay also researches and publishes about polyamorous communities.

In her therapy practice, Lindsay promotes open communication and flexibility as the foundation for healthy relationships. She says those fundamentals also apply to monogamous couples and can strengthen any relationship.

Erin O’Toole got a few tips from Lindsay for building and keeping healthy relationships.

