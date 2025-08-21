She’s a therapist for clients who have multiple romantic partners – and says these tips can help any relationship thrive

Denver relationship therapist, Lindsay Hayes , has an uncommon specialty.

She’s part of a growing group of professionals who work with people who practice polyamory. These are folks who openly have more than one romantic partner. Lindsay also researches and publishes about polyamorous communities.

In her therapy practice, Lindsay promotes open communication and flexibility as the foundation for healthy relationships. She says those fundamentals also apply to monogamous couples and can strengthen any relationship.

Erin O’Toole got a few tips from Lindsay for building and keeping healthy relationships.