Why a Cañon City exhibition displays — and sells — art by inmates at Colorado’s ‘Supermax’ prison
An unusual art show held each year in Cañon City displays – and sells – pieces by some of the most dangerous convicted criminals in the country.
Fremont Center for the Arts sits about 20 minutes from the highest security prison in the nation: the USP Florence ADMAX, better known as Supermax. Each year, an art show at the gallery displays work created by Supermax inmates – like Terry Nichols, who helped plan the Oklahoma City bombing.
The public can purchase any of the art, which is created through a unique program at Supermax.
Journalist Sue McMillin lives in Cañon City, and recently wrote about the prison art program for the Colorado Sun. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about why the program was developed, and the ethical concerns of selling art created by high-profile inmates.
The exhibition, titled “Art in Isolation: Creating Space,” runs through Aug. 29.