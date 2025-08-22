Why a Cañon City exhibition displays — and sells — art by inmates at Colorado’s ‘Supermax’ prison

An unusual art show held each year in Cañon City displays – and sells – pieces by some of the most dangerous convicted criminals in the country.

Fremont Center for the Arts sits about 20 minutes from the highest security prison in the nation: the USP Florence ADMAX, better known as Supermax . Each year, an art show at the gallery displays work created by Supermax inmates – like Terry Nichols, who helped plan the Oklahoma City bombing.

The public can purchase any of the art, which is created through a unique program at Supermax.

Journalist Sue McMillin lives in Cañon City, and recently wrote about the prison art program for the Colorado Sun . She spoke with Erin O’Toole about why the program was developed, and the ethical concerns of selling art created by high-profile inmates.

The exhibition, titled “Art in Isolation: Creating Space,” runs through Aug. 29 .