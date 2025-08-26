© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Looking for motivation to go for a run? Try pack burro racing, a uniquely Colorado sport

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman runs alongside a burro carrying equipment down a gravel path.
Ellen Ritt
/
Pack Burro Racing Photographers
Pack burro racing is Colorado's official summer heritage sport. Olivia Prentzel is a Colorado Sun reporter who recently decided to give a pack burro race a try.

Every year, in an historic mining town in the mountains, runners lace up their running shoes and approach the starting line with their most loyal burro by their side.

The annual pack burro race in Victor, southwest of Colorado Springs, sees athletes and burros run side-by-side over mountain trails and roads.

Pack burro racing is the official summer heritage sport of Colorado. Burros, also known as donkeys, are outfitted with a saddle carrying a pickax, a shovel, and a gold pan. Carrying these objects honors Colorado’s history of gold mining.

Running one of these races requires not only athleticism, but skill in persuading some notoriously stubborn animals, says Olivia Prentzel, a reporter for the Colorado Sun. She recently set out to complete her first pack burro race and wrote about the experience.

Olivia told Erin O’Toole about how she prepared and what made her want to try running with a burro in the first place.

A woman and a man each lead a burro carrying equipment along a trail.
1 of 3  — 2025-Victor-JayHolland-47.jpg
Ellen Ritt / Pack Burro Racing Photographers
Two people jump in the air while burros they lead with ropes trot alongside them on a gravel road.
2 of 3  — 2025-Victor-MichaelTorres- (77).jpg
Ellen Ritt. / Pack Burro Racing Photographers
A woman pulls a donkey over the finish line of a race as spectators look on.
3 of 3  — 2025.IMG_8742.Kellie Eibling.jpg
Ellen Ritt / Courtesy Pack Burro Racing Photographers

Tags
In The NoCo SportsHistoryOutdoor Recreation
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner