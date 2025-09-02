How this Loveland kindergarten teacher’s positive outlook on life is written into her children’s books

Kindergarten teacher Ellen Javernick has published over twenty illustrated children’s books. The Loveland resident’s first book, What If Everybody Did That? has sold more than a million copies.

She just published her newest book titled Awesome of the Day . It tells the story of a boy named Andrew who has one bad day after the next – until he learns to change his outlook.

Ellen teaches at Garfield Elementary School in Loveland. She says she wants her books to inspire positive behavior in kids without getting overly sappy.

She joined Erin O’Toole to talk about what inspired her newest book , and how – at age 87 – she continues to find energy that matches that of her young students.