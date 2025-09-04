© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Ever dream of keeping your own chickens in the backyard? Here’s how to get started

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A black chicken with feather lined feat walks across the ground.
Courtesy Paul Fleischer
Many people are becoming interesting in raising backyard chickens. We talked with farmer Paul Fleischer for some advice on where to get started.

More people in Colorado are turning their backyards into coops and runs for chickens. According to The Denver Post, people are finding satisfaction in raising their own broods – especially as egg prices remain high.

Paul Fleischer leads an introductory class to backyard chicken keeping at Fleischer Family Farm in Lakewood. The class addresses everything from how to build your own coops to how to keep your birds healthy. Paul says fall is a great time to start planning for your spring brood.

He joined Erin O’Toole to talk through some of the basics and told her that he and his wife started their farming career with a few of their own backyard chickens.

A man with a hat and overalls poses and smiles next to his dog.
Paul Fleischer

In The NoCo FarmsEggsUrban AreasSmarter Living
In The NoCo
