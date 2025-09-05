Wildlife, and human lives, along the Colorado River are the focus of a striking new documentary

When the Colorado River makes headlines these days, it's usually in reference to drought. And what lower water levels mean for the 40 million people in the Southwest U.S. who depend on the river.

A new documentary screening in theaters around Colorado looks at those issues from a different perspective. It's a portrait of the plants and animals that rely on the river’s water as it winds its way across the region.

Ben Masters directed the documentary ,“ The American Southwest, ” which opens today at several theaters around Colorado. Ben collaborated on the film with several tribal groups in the region.

He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the images he captured and why he wanted to make the film.