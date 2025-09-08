Why CU scientists are creating ‘cyborg’ jellyfish that could transform ocean exploration

In the depths of the ocean, miles beneath the surface, unusual new technology developed by Colorado researchers could soon help scientists make discoveries.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are harnessing the unique abilities of jellyfish to act as underwater explorers in places humans can't easily go – like the Mariana Trench, 7 miles below sea level.

Nicole Xu is an assistant professor in CU Boulder’s Department of Mechanical Engineering. She implants tiny devices into live jellyfish that allow scientists to steer them toward remote areas of the ocean.

She spoke with Erin O'Toole about how her work aims to change the way we explore and study the deep sea, and how she hopes these “cyborg jellyfish” will inspire the next generation of underwater robotics.