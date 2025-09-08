© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why CU scientists are creating ‘cyborg’ jellyfish that could transform ocean exploration

By
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published September 8, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
CU Boulder associate professor of bioengineering Nicole Xu looks into a tank that houses moon jellyfish. Xu and her research associates work with the jellyfish in her research lab fitting them with microelectronic parts so they can swim to the depths of the ocean and measure oceanic conditions in remote, hard-to-access areas.
Photo by Glenn J. Asakawa
/
University of Colorado
CU Boulder associate professor of bioengineering Nicole Xu looks into a tank that houses moon jellyfish. Xu and her research associates work with the jellyfish in her lab fitting them with microelectronic parts so they can swim to the depths of the ocean and measure oceanic conditions in remote, hard-to-access areas.

In the depths of the ocean, miles beneath the surface, unusual new technology developed by Colorado researchers could soon help scientists make discoveries.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are harnessing the unique abilities of jellyfish to act as underwater explorers in places humans can't easily go – like the Mariana Trench, 7 miles below sea level.

Nicole Xu is an assistant professor in CU Boulder’s Department of Mechanical Engineering. She implants tiny devices into live jellyfish that allow scientists to steer them toward remote areas of the ocean.

She spoke with Erin O'Toole about how her work aims to change the way we explore and study the deep sea, and how she hopes these “cyborg jellyfish” will inspire the next generation of underwater robotics.

In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
