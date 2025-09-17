For two decades, this Boulder duo has thrilled kids with songs about nature. Now Jeff and Paige are making a TV show

Jeff Kagan and Paige Doughty have been wearing rainbow-colored socks while performing songs about nature and science in front of kids in Boulder for more than 20 years.

Their performances get kids rolling, crawling, and acting out animal moves while they sing fun, catchy lyrics about concepts like decomposition and photosynthesis.

The duo, which performs under the name Jeff and Paige , recently announced that they are adapting their live performances for a TV show called Rainbow Socks . The show is aimed for PBS distribution later this year.

Jeff and Paige joined Erin O'Toole to talk about what they hope to bring to their upcoming TV show, and how they became children’s entertainers in the first place.