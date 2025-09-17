© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

For two decades, this Boulder duo has thrilled kids with songs about nature. Now Jeff and Paige are making a TV show

By
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Paige Doughty and Jeff Kagan are dressed as scientists as they work on a TV show
Courtesy Jeff and Paige

Jeff Kagan and Paige Doughty have been wearing rainbow-colored socks while performing songs about nature and science in front of kids in Boulder for more than 20 years.

Their performances get kids rolling, crawling, and acting out animal moves while they sing fun, catchy lyrics about concepts like decomposition and photosynthesis.

The duo, which performs under the name Jeff and Paige, recently announced that they are adapting their live performances for a TV show called Rainbow Socks. The show is aimed for PBS distribution later this year.

Jeff and Paige joined Erin O'Toole to talk about what they hope to bring to their upcoming TV show, and how they became children’s entertainers in the first place.

Children Science Nature
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University's NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC's news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
