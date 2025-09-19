Texts and video captured during last week’s Evergreen High shooting offer glimpses of what students experienced

Students at Evergreen High haven’t returned to school yet after last week's shooting there. The incident ended with two students hospitalized after the 16-year-old gunman fatally shot himself.

About 900 students attend Evergreen High School. A powerful story in The Colorado Sun this week hints at the feelings those students will carry with them going forward. The story included text messages and videos from the students as they heard gunshots, fled the school or hid in classrooms.

Today we're going to share some of those texts and stories, and hear from Erica Breunlin and Taylor Dolven, two Colorado Sun reporters who wrote the article.

This episode mentions suicide and details of a school shooting. If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available 24/7. You can call or text 988 to reach Colorado's crisis lifeline.

