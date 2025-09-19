© 2025
Texts and video captured during last week’s Evergreen High shooting offer glimpses of what students experienced

Published September 19, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
White flowers with green stems are tied to a chain fence, with a school and mountains in the background. caption reads: Flowers are left in remembrance of those wounded in a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colo., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin)
Colleen Slevin
/
AP
Flowers are left in remembrance of those wounded in a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colo., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin)

Students at Evergreen High haven’t returned to school yet after last week's shooting there. The incident ended with two students hospitalized after the 16-year-old gunman fatally shot himself.

About 900 students attend Evergreen High School. A powerful story in The Colorado Sun this week hints at the feelings those students will carry with them going forward. The story included text messages and videos from the students as they heard gunshots, fled the school or hid in classrooms.

Today we're going to share some of those texts and stories, and hear from Erica Breunlin and Taylor Dolven, two Colorado Sun reporters who wrote the article.

This episode mentions suicide and details of a school shooting. If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available 24/7. You can call or text 988 to reach Colorado's crisis lifeline.

Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
