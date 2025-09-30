Family farms on the Eastern Plains are the focus as KUNC's ‘Colorado Dream’ podcast returns for Season 5
Many farmers on Colorado's Eastern Plains face uncertain futures.
They grapple with unpredictable crop prices, extreme weather that spoils harvests, and siblings with different levels of commitment to maintaining the family farm.
In the new fifth season of the award-winning KUNC podcast The Colorado Dream, the show offers a glimpse into the inner workings of a family farm.
The first new episode is in podcast feeds now. Stephanie, who also hosts the show, gave Erin O’Toole a preview of the new season.