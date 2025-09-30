© 2025
Family farms on the Eastern Plains are the focus as KUNC's ‘Colorado Dream’ podcast returns for Season 5

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published September 30, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Rod Lenz, a man wearing light blue jeans, a light colored shirt, and a baseball cap, stands in a field in front of a green tractor and a red and white truck.
Stephanie Daniel
/
KUNC
Rod Lenz looks out over one of the fields belonging to his family's farm on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Rod, along with his father and three brothers, founded Lenz Farms in Yuma County in 1976.

Many farmers on Colorado's Eastern Plains face uncertain futures.

They grapple with unpredictable crop prices, extreme weather that spoils harvests, and siblings with different levels of commitment to maintaining the family farm.

In the new fifth season of the award-winning KUNC podcast The Colorado Dream, the show offers a glimpse into the inner workings of a family farm.

The first new episode is in podcast feeds now. Stephanie, who also hosts the show, gave Erin O’Toole a preview of the new season.

Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
