These cuddly, crocheted monsters at the Denver Art Museum help visitors wrestle with difficult feelings

Fear. Anxiety. Shame. And a horde of colorful, crocheted monsters.

They’re all part of an exhibit at the Denver Art Museum that asks visitors to confront some uncomfortable emotions.

Denver artist Sadie Young created cuddly and soft monsters with vivid colors and big eyes. And they’re all crocheted out of thousands of yards of yarn. Some are large enough for visitors to step inside.

The exhibit, called The Tangled Self , draws on both Young’s artistic experience and her educational background in psychology, particularly the concept of the shadow self .

Sadie is also the founder and creative director of Spectra Art Space , which specializes in immersive installations.

She joined Erin O’Toole in May to talk about her exhibit at the DAM, the inspiration behind the creatures, and how she got started with crocheting. We’re listening back to that conversation today.