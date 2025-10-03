© 2025
Headed out for a fall hike? Here’s how to coexist with elk, bighorn sheep and other Colorado wildlife

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A bull elk joins other elk in wandering through the parking lot of a shopping center Wednesday, Oct. 1,2025, in Estes Park, Colo.
David Zalubowski
/
Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A week ago on the show, we talked about how to stay safe during fall hikes – and more specifically, what to do if you encounter a grumpy, pre-hibernation bear out on the trail.

But plenty of other animals in Colorado can dazzle us with their beauty while keeping us on guard as they fatten up for winter or look for a mate. So today, the In The NoCo team brings you a sequel of sorts: We're talking about how to stay safe if you encounter an elk, moose or bighorn sheep while camping or hiking.

Bridget O’Rourke with Colorado Parks and Wildlife joined Erin O’Toole to explain why the stakes are a bit higher when we venture into a forest or national park this time of year.

