How health officials on the Western Slope used a surprising strategy to detect a measles outbreak early

On today's episode we’re talking about measles – in the sewer.

But we promise – you won’t need to hold your nose. This is actually a remarkable public health success story.

Back in August, health officials in Mesa County, on Colorado's Western Slope, fielded a report of a measles outbreak involving seven people. Measles outbreaks have been flaring up around the country this year, so health officials were on alert.

But the health officials in Mesa County basically detected these cases before they were actually reported through typical channels. They did that by monitoring the county's wastewater system.

John Ingold is the Colorado Sun's health reporter. He looked into how the early detection system works , and how widespread this type of disease monitoring is in Colorado.

He joined In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole to explain how wastewater tracking gives public health officials an extra tool to fight disease outbreaks.