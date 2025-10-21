Could these 180-pound dogs hold the key to protecting livestock from Colorado’s wolves?

Since Colorado began its wolf reintroduction program two years ago, wildlife officials have worked to stop wolves from attacking livestock. Wherever possible, they’ve tried to use nonlethal methods, from hazing wolves with drones to having “range riders” patrol on horseback.

One promising strategy is the use of very large dogs as livestock guardians . Enter: the Turkish Boz Shepherd.

It's a massive dog that can weigh up to 180 pounds. It's formidable enough that ranchers in Montana use Boz to protect their livestock from grizzly bears. Yet, the dog is surprisingly gentle with its owners.

Now a new pilot program could see more Boz Shepherds protecting livestock in Colorado.