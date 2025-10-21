© 2025
Could these 180-pound dogs hold the key to protecting livestock from Colorado’s wolves?

Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Livestock guardian dog breeders Jan and Pat Stanko stand beside their Turkish Boz Shepherds Brink, right, and Shelby on Sept. 25, 2025, at their ranch just outside Steamboat Springs. Guardian dogs are one of the tools being used by Colorado ranchers to help protect their livestock from predators such as wolves, bears and mountain lions.
Matt Stensland, Special to The Colorado Sun
Steamboat Springs livestock guardian dog breeders Jan and Pat Stanko stand beside their Turkish Boz Shepherds Brink, right, and Shelby on Sept. 25, 2025, at their ranch. Guardian dogs are one of the tools being used by Colorado ranchers to help protect their livestock from predators such as wolves, bears and mountain lions.

Since Colorado began its wolf reintroduction program two years ago, wildlife officials have worked to stop wolves from attacking livestock. Wherever possible, they’ve tried to use nonlethal methods, from hazing wolves with drones to having “range riders” patrol on horseback.

One promising strategy is the use of very large dogs as livestock guardians. Enter: the Turkish Boz Shepherd.

It's a massive dog that can weigh up to 180 pounds. It's formidable enough that ranchers in Montana use Boz to protect their livestock from grizzly bears. Yet, the dog is surprisingly gentle with its owners.

Now a new pilot program could see more Boz Shepherds protecting livestock in Colorado.

Tracy Ross of the Colorado Sun recently wrote about Boz Shepherds, and how the U.S. Department of Agriculture is working with Boz breeders to make the dogs available to ranchers. She joined Erin O’Toole to talk about what makes the Boz so uniquely suited to help ranchers in the high country deal with wolves.

