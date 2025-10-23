© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Driving I-70's mountain corridor is a challenge for truckers. This school teaches them to do it safely

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 23, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Scott Maurer and Joe Trussell, two men wearing light gray polo shirts and sunglasses, stand with their backs to the camera as they coach a person in the cab of a big rig truck. The sign on the truck door has an image of a semi and reads "CDL 303" which is the name of the truck driving school that Scott and Joe operate.
Scott Maurer and Joe Trussell, owners of CDL 303. The Commerce City-based trucking school offers a specialized training program for drivers that's focused on safe mountain driving.

A drive through the mountains of Colorado comes with breathtaking views, occasional glimpses of wildlife and plenty of steep, winding roads. Sometimes that becomes deadly, especially for truck drivers.

Even in good weather, mountain highways like Interstate 70 can be uniquely challenging for professional truck drivers. And there’s no specialized training required for them to drive in the mountains.

That didn’t sit well with professional drivers Joe Trussell and Scott Maurer. A few years ago, they founded CDL 303, a trucking school based in Commerce City. They’re the only commercial driver’s license school in the country that offers a training program focused on mountain safety.

They spoke with Erin O’Toole earlier this year about how they train drivers to understand the unique physics of mountain driving, and how to make the journey safely. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

Check out our conversation with a retired Amtrak conductor with an unusual idea to help get semis safely through Colorado’s mountains – by loading them onto a train.

Scott Maurer and Joe Trussell operate CDL303, a Commerce City-based truck driving school. It offers a specialized mountain safety training course for current and aspiring drivers.
Scott Maurer and Joe Trussell, owners of CDL303, a Commerce City-based truck driving school

