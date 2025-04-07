© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Sick of I-70 mountain traffic? A retired train conductor says placing semi trucks on railroad cars is the solution

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 7, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A train conductor carries skis and smiles as he prepares to board a train.
Derek Brown
Brad Swartzwelter is a retired Amtrak conductor with a big idea for easing the traffic congestion along the I-70 corridor through the Rocky Mountains. He wants to transport semis by train through the rocky mountains and get them off the major highway. "It'll be faster for all of us. It'll be safer, because we won't be trying to pass slow trucks on icy roads. It'll be far less polluted," he said about his "truck-by-train" idea.

If you spend time in the mountains, you’re probably familiar with sitting in traffic on I-70.

That congestion is annoying – and costly.

Colorado officials estimate the state lost nearly $320 million in revenue last year from delays on I-70. Some leaders in mountain towns blame these losses on semis that cause accidents or hold up traffic.

So one veteran railroad employee has pitched an idea he thinks will eliminate much of the aggravation and economic losses. He calls it “truck-by-train.”

Truckers would load their tractor-trailers onto a train on one side of the Rockies and ride the railway over the mountains, keeping the I-70 corridor less congested for other travelers.

It’s the brainchild of retired Amtrack conductor Brad Swartzwelter. He played a role in reviving the ski train from Denver to Winter Park a few years back.

Brad told Erin O’Toole about how his “truck-by-train" vision would work – and why taxpayers should consider supporting the idea.

Tags
In The NoCo TravelSki ResortstrafficI-70Union Pacific
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner