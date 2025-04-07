Sick of I-70 mountain traffic? A retired train conductor says placing semi trucks on railroad cars is the solution

If you spend time in the mountains, you’re probably familiar with sitting in traffic on I-70.

That congestion is annoying – and costly.

Colorado officials estimate the state lost nearly $320 million in revenue last year from delays on I-70. Some leaders in mountain towns blame these losses on semis that cause accidents or hold up traffic.

So one veteran railroad employee has pitched an idea he thinks will eliminate much of the aggravation and economic losses. He calls it “truck-by-train.”

Truckers would load their tractor-trailers onto a train on one side of the Rockies and ride the railway over the mountains, keeping the I-70 corridor less congested for other travelers.

It’s the brainchild of retired Amtrack conductor Brad Swartzwelter . He played a role in reviving the ski train from Denver to Winter Park a few years back.

Brad told Erin O’Toole about how his “truck-by-train" vision would work – and why taxpayers should consider supporting the idea.