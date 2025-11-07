© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Need a reset? Forest bathing helps people reconnect with nature – and reduce stress

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
A woman wearing a black zip-up jacket with a hood stands in a forest with her hand on a tree.
Courtesy of Darlene Rooney-Keller

Maybe you’ve tried yoga to de-stress and found it’s not for you. Maybe you’ve tried foam stress balls. Or a hundred other ways to unplug or relax.

Today, we’re talking about a practice that uses nature – and the five senses – to help people slow down and reset. Forest bathing is a restorative practice with roots in Japan that sends people into the woods to immerse themselves in nature.

Darlene Rooney-Keller is the owner of Nature Heals Forest Therapy in Longmont. She’s a forest bathing guide who takes clients into nature for immersive, guided sessions.

She spoke with Erin O'Toole about why she finds the practice restorative – and she shared some tips for newcomers who want to try it. And although winter is approaching, Darlene says you can use these techniques in any season.

Tags
In The NoCo NatureOutdoor RecreationMental Health
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole