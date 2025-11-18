© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In The NoCo

Why a unique Colorado program offers new hope for veterans struggling with mental health

Erin O'Toole, Brad Turner
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Heath Miller, a Marine Corps veteran who utilized Next Chapter's services, poses for a portrait inside his home on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Suicide among veterans is a tragic and persistent issue for the military community. That’s especially true in Colorado. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 178 veterans in Colorado died by suicide in 2022, the most recent year for which data is available.

Colorado leaders recently created a pilot program called Next Chapter, aimed at lowering these statistics. It’s based in El Paso County, which is home to many of the state’s nearly 370,000 veterans.

The evidence so far is hopeful. Next Chapter has worked with about 1,200 veterans in its first few years, and appears to be changing the way many Colorado veterans in crisis find support and treatment. State lawmakers are working to add $5 million in funding to expand the program.

Reporter Daliah Singer recently wrote about the program for the Colorado Sun and for Collective Colorado, a publication of The Colorado Trust. She joined Erin O'Toole to discuss what makes Next Chapter different from other programs aimed at helping veterans.

veterans, veteran suicide, Mental Health, El Paso County
