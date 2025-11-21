© 2025
A Colorado artist helped make a tiny book of art designed to be placed on the moon. Here’s why

Brad TurnerErin O'TooleAriel Lavery
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
A tiny book sits on top of a pencil. There are dice in the background, which appear larger than the book. An outstretched finger point to the top of the book.
Courtesy Evan Lorenzen
Lakewood artist Evan Lorenzen assembled a tiny 80-page book of art and writing, no bigger than 1 cubic centimeter, to be sent to the moon. The book is called Moon Bound.

An artist in Lakewood who specializes in creating tiny books and illustrations received an unusual offer recently. An art gallery reached out to Evan Lorenzen and asked for his help in creating a book of original art – no bigger than your thumbnail – to be placed on the moon.

The Moon Gallery, based in Amsterdam, works to send cultural artifacts into space. They’ve shipped artwork to the International Space Station. Now they wanted to focus on the moon.

Evan worked with the Moon Gallery to compile a tiny, 80-page book filled with images and poetry by dozens of artists and writers.

They called the book Moon Bound. It’s set to be launched into space sometime in 2026.

Evan spoke earlier this year with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner about the challenge of making the tiny book, and some highlights from artists who contributed to the project. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

A tiny book lays splayed out on a desktop next to various tools and measuring instruments. Two human fingers are in the corner of the image.
1 of 3  — Moon Bound Process_Evan Lorenzen_007.jpg
Evan Lorenzen
A tiny book is resting on the end of a finger. The book appears to be smaller than the fingernails.
2 of 3  — Moon Bound Process_Evan Lorenzen_015.jpg
Evan Lorenzen
A magnifying instrument sits on top of tiny printed images.
3 of 3  — Moon Bound Process_Evan Lorenzen_043.PNG
Evan Lorenzen

