Venomous snakes kill thousands of people each year. This UNC researcher's work could help change that

Published November 26, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Stephen Mackessy, a man with blonde hair and beard and wearing a checkered button-down shirt, holds a rattlesnake as it bites a plastic cup, allowing yellow venom to drain into the cup.
Stephen Mackessy, a biology professor at the University of Northern Colorado, holds a rattlesnake from the Yucatan in Mexico as its venom is extracted into a plastic beaker.

For people in much of the world, snakebite is a life-threatening condition.

We don't think about it much in Colorado, where a nasty rattlesnake bite might send the occasional hiker to the emergency room. But the World Health Organization estimates that, around the globe, as many as 138,000 people die from venomous snakebites each year. And while antivenom can be used to treat snakebite, it’s often costly and difficult to produce.

An expert at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley hopes to change that.

Biology professor Stephen Mackessy is part of an international team that recently announced a breakthrough in the production of antivenom. The new technology could save lives by making antivenom cheaper to manufacture — and available in larger quantities.

Mackessy and his team recently published their findings in the journal Nature. He spoke with Erin O’Toole about the important research happening at his lab in Greeley that led to the breakthrough.

