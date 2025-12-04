Sci-fi author X. Ho Yen’s new book asks readers to solve a series of puzzles to reveal a hidden story

When Colorado writer X. Ho Yen was a kid, he loved to read science fiction.

X. Ho Yen is autistic. He liked how some sci-fi stories, like the Star Trek series, depicted a more enlightened future society where neurodivergent people were treated equally.

Eventually, he began writing his own science fiction novels. His newest release is titled Space Autistic Author’s Puzzling Innerverse. It’s different from his other books: It’s a series of puzzles that reveal the plot of a story as you solve them.

X. Ho Yen spoke with Erin O’Toole earlier this year about the new book and how science fiction resonated deeply with him as a child.

We’re listening back to that conversation as part of In The NoCo’s Holiday Book Club – our annual look back at some of the year’s most fascinating titles by Colorado authors.