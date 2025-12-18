© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Ready to ski or snowboard in Colorado this season? These exercise tips will help you feel great on the slopes

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published December 18, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
A group of three skiers sits on a chairlift in front of snowy mountains.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC

It's December in Colorado. Snowflakes are flying. And ski resorts are open in the High Country.

If you're like a lot of skiers and snowboarders, you’ve been eagerly anticipating that first trip to the mountains this winter. But you might not have put much energy into staying in shape during the off-season. My guest today specializes in helping people stay in shape for the ski slopes — and avoid, or recover from, injuries.

Sherrie Ballantine-Talmadge is a primary care sports medicine doctor with the CU Sports Medicine and Performance Center in Boulder. And she says a little prep work might help prevent some of the injuries she often sees at her clinic.

She walked In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole through some of her best advice – including helpful exercises, proper hydration and how to ease into that first day on the slopes.

Skiing & Snowboarding Ski Resorts Sports Health
