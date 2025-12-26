© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Could these wolf-themed license plates ease tensions between opponents and supporters of reintroduction?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published December 26, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
The Rocky Mountain Wolf Project used grant money from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to place billboards like this one around the Front Range and in Grand Junction. The billboard shows a pack of about 8 wolves, and an image of the specialty 'born to be wild' license plate. Money from the license plates has topped $1 million.
Courtesy Rocky Mountain Wolf Project
The Rocky Mountain Wolf Project used grant money from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to place billboards like this one to promote the 'Born to Be Wild' license plate around the Front Range and in Grand Junction. Money from the license plates has topped $1 million since it launched in early 2024.

Colorado’s wolf reintroduction program has been contentious from the start. It’s seemingly created a divide between rural ranchers worried about their livestock, and urban Front Range voters who supported reintroduction.

But there’s one effort that might help bridge that divide. It’s a specialty Colorado license plate with a drawing of a wolf, and a tagline that says “Born to Be Wild.”

The idea for the plate came from an advocacy group called the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project. They wanted to get ahead of the inevitable conflicts between wolves and the ranching community by raising funds to help pay for nonlethal services that prevent wolves from preying on livestock. That includes range riders, who patrol ranchland on horseback to scare away wolves that might attack sheep or cattle.

Colorado Sun reporter Tracy Ross says the license plates have raised just over $1 million since they became available in January 2024.

She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about how this specialty plate has taken off, even in areas that voted against wolf reintroduction at the ballot box.

In The NoCo WildlifeWolvesColorado Parks and Wildlife
