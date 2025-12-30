How a CU astrophysicist is aiding the search for Earth-like planets outside our solar system

Somewhere in the vast reaches of the universe, there may be an Earth-like planet that could be a second home for humanity.

Although that may sound like science fiction, astronomers at the University of Colorado Boulder are part of a new project designed to help find that planet.

And their efforts will soon get a major boost, as researchers from CU Boulder, in collaboration with NASA, prepare fora new space telescope to come online. The telescope, called the Habitable Worlds Observatory , is expected to launch in the 2030s.

Picasa / Courtesy of Kevin France / CU Boulder Kevin France is a professor of Astrophysics and Planetary Sciences at CU Boulder