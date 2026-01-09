© 2026
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

This image is the oldest known photograph taken in Colorado. The story behind it is fascinating

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
A faded image from 1853 in the Library of Congress collection. View of a Cheyenne village at Big Timbers, in present-day Colorado, with four large tipis standing at the edge of a wooded area. Frame with pemmican or hides hanging at the right; two figures, facing camera, standing to the left of center. History Colorado curators recently identified this as the earliest known photograph of Colorado
Solomon Nunes Carvalho
/
Courtesy Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
An 1853 daguerreotype by Solomon Nunes Carvalho, which curators at History Colorado have identified as the oldest known photograph taken in the state. The image is a view of a Cheyenne village at Big Timbers, in present-day Colorado, with four large tipis standing at the edge of a wooded area, and a frame with pemmican or hides hanging at the right; two figures, facing camera, standing to the left of center.

Experts at History Colorado have been thinking of different ways to help commemorate Colorado’s 150th birthday this year. One idea they pursued was to track down the earliest known photograph of Colorado.

And what they uncovered is striking: It’s a daguerreotype from 1853, taken during an expedition across the West more than 20 years before Colorado became a state in 1876.
The image depicts a Cheyenne village with two people facing the camera, near what is now Lamar, Colo.

For the curators at History Colorado, the photo also revealed the fascinating story of the photographer – a man named Solomon Nunes Carvalho, who traveled the West with a bulky camera and captured some of the earliest photos of the region.

A daguerreotype portrait of Solomon Nunes Carvalho
S.N. Carvalho
/
Courtesy Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
A daguerreotype portrait of Solomon Nunes Carvalho

Erin O’Toole spoke last fall with Sam Bock, History Colorado’s director of Interpretations and Publications, to learn more about the search for the oldest photo and what it tells us about Colorado’s early history.

We’re listening back to that conversation today as part of a week of special episodes kicking off Colorado’s sesquicentennial year.

An image to commemorate Colorado's 150th statehood anniversary shows a version of the red, white, blue, and yellow Colorado state flag, with mountain peaks to the right and some green pine trees at the bottom. The logo reads "CO 150" in red lettering.

2026 marks a major birthday for Colorado, which became a state on Aug. 1, 1876. In honor of the 150th anniversary, KUNC News is exploring some of the most fascinating – and sometimes overlooked – stories from Colorado history.

