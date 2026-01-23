This Boulder production of 'Fiddler on the Roof' feels uniquely poignant. Here's why

An unusual production of one of the most popular musicals in history presents the final shows of its run this weekend in Boulder.

More than a year ago, the show's director set out to stage the musical Fiddler on the Roof with the rabbi from one of Boulder's Jewish congregations playing the lead role of Tevye. Rabbi Marc Soloway of Congregation Bonai Shalom had trained and worked as an actor, before becoming a rabbi. And had always dreamed of playing Tevye, who wrestles with faith, tradition and persecution.

But tragedy struck in the months between the initial planning and opening night. An anti-Semitic attack in Boulder last June saw a gathering of Jewish residents firebombed, leading to multiple injuries and one death. Many of the victims attend Congregation Bonai Shalom.

Ultimately, the cast and crew moved forward with the Fiddler performances, and the show opened earlier this month. Rabbi Soloway – and the show’s director, Sarah Nowak – spoke with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner before the final shows this weekend.

Those performances sold out within minutes of going on sale.