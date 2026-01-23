© 2026
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

This Boulder production of 'Fiddler on the Roof' feels uniquely poignant. Here's why

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerSean Corcoran
Published January 23, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
A man onstage sits on a wagon while dress as Tevye in the musical Fiddler on the Roof
Courtesy Sarah Nowak
Rabbi Marc Soloway plays the lead role of Tevye in a production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. Soloway trained and worked as an actor before becoming a rabbi, and now leads Congregation Bonai Shalom in Boulder.

An unusual production of one of the most popular musicals in history presents the final shows of its run this weekend in Boulder.

More than a year ago, the show's director set out to stage the musical Fiddler on the Roof with the rabbi from one of Boulder's Jewish congregations playing the lead role of Tevye. Rabbi Marc Soloway of Congregation Bonai Shalom had trained and worked as an actor, before becoming a rabbi. And had always dreamed of playing Tevye, who wrestles with faith, tradition and persecution.

But tragedy struck in the months between the initial planning and opening night. An anti-Semitic attack in Boulder last June saw a gathering of Jewish residents firebombed, leading to multiple injuries and one death. Many of the victims attend Congregation Bonai Shalom.

Ultimately, the cast and crew moved forward with the Fiddler performances, and the show opened earlier this month. Rabbi Soloway – and the show’s director, Sarah Nowak – spoke with In The NoCo’s Brad Turner before the final shows this weekend.

Those performances sold out within minutes of going on sale.

A group of actors performs a scene from the musical The Fiddler on the Roof in Boulder
Courtesy Sarah Nowack
A scene from the Fiddler on the Roof production at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. The current run ends this weekend with three final shows, all of which are sold out.

In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Sean Corcoran
As Executive News Director, I work with the staff of editors and reporters to make news coverage decisions that best serve our audience in Northern Colorado. We focus on the news of the day, as well as in-depth news-feature stories that dig into the issues most important to our listeners.
