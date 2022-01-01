Email: sean.corcoran@kunc.org

As News Director, I work with the staff of editors and reporters to make news coverage decisions that best serve our audience in Northern Colorado. We focus on the news of the day, as well as in-depth news-feature stories that dig into the issues most important to our listeners.

I began my journalism career in the late 1990s as a general assignment reporter at various New England newspapers. In 2005, I joined WGBH News as a senior reporter, based at WCAI-FM in Woods Hole, Mass. In 2012, I was named news director of WCAI and a managing editor at WGBH in Boston. A few years later, in 2017, I relocated to Boston to serve as senior managing editor for news at WGBH, where I stayed until joining KUNC in February 2022. I am a graduate of The George Washington University and the Columbia University School of Journalism.

My work has been recognized with several national awards over the years, including an Edward R. Murrow Award (large market) for writing; two Gabrielle Awards for public service; and a Columbia-DuPont Award, silver baton for a 20-part investigative series into hidden poverty. Before moving to public radio, I was awarded a national Missouri School of Journalism-Inland Press Association Award for one of the first journalism investigations into what is now known as the “opioid crisis.”

In my spare time, I like to run, backpack, read books and perform music. I have a 14-year-old son, and I am married to Linda Corcoran, who is also a journalist.