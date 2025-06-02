Boulder Attack

-
Veteran NPR Newscaster and award-wining journalist Lakshmi Singh was in Colorado to moderate a summit. She stopped by the KUNC studios in Greeley and spoke to Morning Edition host, Mike Lyle, about the potential recission of federal funding for the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.
Sen. John Hickenlooper: Speeding up wildfire prevention work could help a “tinderbox situation” in the WestA new bill co-sponsored by Sen. John Hickenlooper is designed to speed up wildfire prevention efforts across the country. But a few measures in the bill have some environmental groups concerned.
Hundreds of people came to stand together following an attack in Boulder over the weekend. Speakers included political and faith-based leaders.
The number of victims in a firebombing attack in a Boulder park has climbed to 15, plus a dog. Boulder County officials announced the update Wednesday, but didn't immediately respond to questions about the new victims.
Demonstrators with the group Run for Their Lives have staged events around the world calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas since 2023. But organizers say Sunday's walk in Boulder, Colorado, was the first where they have met violence.
From Gov. Polis to local officials around the state, responses to Sunday's attack that injured at least eight people have been released expressing concern and a cry for unity.