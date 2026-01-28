© 2026
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Your trees are struggling with this warm, dry winter. Here’s how to help them through it

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Several trees without leaves in the winter snow stand near a house behind a wooden fence.
Gennady Zakharin
/
Unsplash

Don't let last weekend's snowstorm fool you: Colorado is midway through an unusually dry and warm winter. And it's likely to continue. The National Weather Service publishes a drought outlook forecast that says the entire state is likely to be in a drought three months from now if these conditions persist.

One major downside of a warm, dry winter is that it can damage or even kill the trees and shrubs outside your home. So we reached out to an expert who helps homeowners prevent that from happening.

John Murgel is a horticulturist with the Colorado State University Extension. He told us before the interview that – spoiler alert – you can boil his advice down to one tip: Water your trees and shrubs.

John shared tips on how to approach winter watering with In The NoCo's Brad Turner. He also shared the CSU Extension’s list of recommendations if you want to plant trees better equipped to survive drier, warmer winters like this one.

In The NoCo TreesDroughtColorado State University (CSU)
