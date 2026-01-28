Your trees are struggling with this warm, dry winter. Here’s how to help them through it

Don't let last weekend's snowstorm fool you: Colorado is midway through an unusually dry and warm winter. And it's likely to continue. The National Weather Service publishes a drought outlook forecast that says the entire state is likely to be in a drought three months from now if these conditions persist.

One major downside of a warm, dry winter is that it can damage or even kill the trees and shrubs outside your home. So we reached out to an expert who helps homeowners prevent that from happening.

John Murgel is a horticulturist with the Colorado State University Extension. He told us before the interview that – spoiler alert – you can boil his advice down to one tip: Water your trees and shrubs.