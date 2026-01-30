Forest bathing can be a powerful way to reduce stress and connect with nature. Here’s where to begin

Maybe you’ve tried yoga to de-stress and found it’s not for you. Maybe you’ve tried foam stress balls. Or a hundred other ways to unplug or relax.

Today, we’re talking about a practice that uses nature – and the five senses – to help people slow down and reset. Forest bathing is a restorative practice with roots in Japan that sends people into the woods to immerse themselves in nature.

Darlene Rooney-Keller is the owner of Nature Heals Forest Therapy in Longmont. She’s a forest bathing guide who takes clients into nature for immersive, guided sessions.

She spoke last November with Erin O'Toole about why she finds the practice restorative – and she shared some tips for newcomers who want to try it. And although winter is here, Darlene says you can use these techniques in any season – so we’re listening back to that conversation today.

