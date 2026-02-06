How a Colorado lawmaker is pushing for stronger regulations on how ICE agents operate

Scenes of ICE agents on the streets of Minneapolis have dominated headlines and news footage in recent weeks.

Those images also raise concerns about immigration enforcement in Colorado . The state saw a surge in arrests since President Trump took office a year ago – and some people are worried that what happened in Minneapolis might play out here.

Today, we talk with an elected official who’s working to place stronger restrictions on how ICE operates in Colorado and nationally. Democratic Congressman Joe Neguse , and other lawmakers, are working to negotiate new rules for ICE agents.

Rep. Neguse is also the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security about guaranteeing members of Congress access to ICE detention centers . He spoke with Erin O’Toole about some of the reforms he’s pursuing.

This conversation was part of a longer interview with Neguse. On Thursday, he spoke about efforts to prevent the dismantling of the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder. Listen to that interview here .