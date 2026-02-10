© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A strike is looming at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley. Here’s why

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published February 10, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
This photo taken outside the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, shows dozens of large semi trucks in a dirt parking lot. Some of the trucks read "Swift" on the side.
Mary Anne Andrei for Mother Jones and the Food & Environment Reporting Network

The first sanctioned walkout at a major American meatpacking plant in decades appears to be unfolding in Northern Colorado. It’s happening during a particularly tense moment for U.S. immigration policies.

The workers at Greeley’s JBS meatpacking plant voted overwhelmingly last week to move forward with the strike. The workforce there, which is made up of a large number of Haitian refugees, are pushing for safer working conditions. The strike could begin in the next few days.

The vote took place within days of a ruling by a U.S. District Court judge last week that halted plans to revoke the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for thousands of Haitian refugees in the United States.

Reporter Ted Genoways covered the situation for Mother Jones and the Food & Environment Reporting Network. He joined Erin O’Toole to discuss his reporting on the strike vote and the tenuous status of many of the refugee workers involved.

After this interview was recorded, KUNC News received a statement from JBS, saying the company “has presented a comprehensive offer that reflects the national agreement reached with [the union] UFCW International and accepted at our other large processing facilities throughout the U.S.”

Ted has appeared on In The NoCo previously to discuss his investigation into the lives of immigrant JBS workers in Greeley and the dangerous work they do.

A black & white photo of journalist and editor Ted Genoways. He wears a button-down shirt and has a trimmed beard.
Photo of Ted Genoways by Mary Anne Andrei

Tags
In The NoCo ImmigrantsJBS USATrump AdministrationU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole