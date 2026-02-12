How scientists reversed a quarter-century of decline in a Rocky Mountain National Park ecosystem

A landscape in decline – and a surprisingly fast rebound. It’s a story that played out in the Kawuneeche Valley recently on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

The willow groves and wetlands in that area had become so badly depleted that a park ecologist used the term “ecosystem collapse” to describe the surrounding environment.

That collapse reversed itself quickly after crews installed an unusual feature – a series of artificial beaver dams along what’s known as Beaver Creek, near the headwaters of the Colorado River. And those artificial dams helped create flooding in early 2025 that appears to have had huge benefits for the surrounding area.

Michael Booth of the Colorado Sun recently reported on the impressive rebound . He spoke with Erin O’Toole to explore how it came together and what it can teach scientists about repairing a habitat.