In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How scientists reversed a quarter-century of decline in a Rocky Mountain National Park ecosystem

By
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published February 12, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Dying willows in the Kawuneeche Valley, Rocky Mountain National Park.
National Park Service
Dying willows in the Kawuneeche Valley, Rocky Mountain National Park

A landscape in decline – and a surprisingly fast rebound. It’s a story that played out in the Kawuneeche Valley recently on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

The willow groves and wetlands in that area had become so badly depleted that a park ecologist used the term “ecosystem collapse” to describe the surrounding environment.

That collapse reversed itself quickly after crews installed an unusual feature – a series of artificial beaver dams along what’s known as Beaver Creek, near the headwaters of the Colorado River. And those artificial dams helped create flooding in early 2025 that appears to have had huge benefits for the surrounding area.

Michael Booth of the Colorado Sun recently reported on the impressive rebound. He spoke with Erin O’Toole to explore how it came together and what it can teach scientists about repairing a habitat.

Those artificial dams in the Kawuneeche Valley mirror a similar project on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park. Check out this recent episode about how artificial beaver dams could help repair an area damaged by wildfire.

