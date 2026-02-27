© 2026
In The NoCo

What ski companies in Colorado are saying, or not saying, about efforts to curb climate change

By
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published February 27, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
Skiers and snowboard riders converge at the base of Steamboat Ski Area in January, 2018. The city of Steamboat has revived a lift ticket tax proposal after alleging the resort 'reneged' on a 20-year pledge to invest in regional transit.
Scott Franz
/
KUNC

Climate change is a threat to the state's ski industry. Warmer winters mean shorter seasons and less snow at resorts around Colorado – and presumably, less revenue for the companies that run them.

But those companies take different approaches to advocating for measures that could slow climate change, or offset it.

As Colorado’s ski industry limps through one of the driest winters in decades, today's guest recently reported on the different stances these companies have taken.

Elise Schmelzer of the Denver Post wrote about businesses like Aspen Skiing Company that openly lobby for climate change legislation – and several ski companies who simply wouldn't talk about climate change on the record.

Erin O’Toole talked with Elise about her reporting, which was part of a Denver Post series on climate change and the ski industry.

In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
