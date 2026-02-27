What ski companies in Colorado are saying, or not saying, about efforts to curb climate change

Climate change is a threat to the state's ski industry. Warmer winters mean shorter seasons and less snow at resorts around Colorado – and presumably, less revenue for the companies that run them.

But those companies take different approaches to advocating for measures that could slow climate change, or offset it.

As Colorado’s ski industry limps through one of the driest winters in decades, today's guest recently reported on the different stances these companies have taken.

Elise Schmelzer of the Denver Post wrote about businesses like Aspen Skiing Company that openly lobby for climate change legislation – and several ski companies who simply wouldn't talk about climate change on the record.

Erin O’Toole talked with Elise about her reporting, which was part of a Denver Post series on climate change and the ski industry.