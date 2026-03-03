What pushback against an ambitious Greeley development says about growth along the Front Range

Greeley has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country in recent years, according to U.S. Census data. Since 2000, the city has grown from around 76,000 residents to nearly114,000.

An ambitious, nearly billion-dollar plan to develop 800 acres on the west side of the city would have continued that growth streak.

The project, known as Catalyst , would include homes, a luxury hotel, an indoor water park, and a new arena for the Colorado Eagles hockey team. City leaders pointed to new jobs and sales tax revenue the development would create – and also promised it would not raise taxes.

But a group called Greeley Demands Better opposed the project and collected enough signatures to put it before voters. In a special election on Feb. 24, Greeley voters repealed the zoning for Catalyst. That stalled the project – and calls into question the city’s reputation for being friendly to developers.

Reporter Dan England has covered the ups and downs of the project for the Colorado Sun. He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about how Greeley got to this point – and what it might say about growth along the northern Front Range.