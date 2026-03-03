© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
What pushback against an ambitious Greeley development says about growth along the Front Range

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:35 AM MST
An arch marks the spot of Catalyst, a proposed project developed by the City of Greeley that includes a new Colorado Eagles arena, an indoor water park and a conference hotel
Dan England
/
Special to The Colorado Sun
An arch marks the spot of Catalyst, a proposed development on the west side of Greeley that includes a new Colorado Eagles arena, an indoor water park and a conference hotel

Greeley has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country in recent years, according to U.S. Census data. Since 2000, the city has grown from around 76,000 residents to nearly114,000.

An ambitious, nearly billion-dollar plan to develop 800 acres on the west side of the city would have continued that growth streak.

The project, known as Catalyst, would include homes, a luxury hotel, an indoor water park, and a new arena for the Colorado Eagles hockey team. City leaders pointed to new jobs and sales tax revenue the development would create – and also promised it would not raise taxes.

But a group called Greeley Demands Better opposed the project and collected enough signatures to put it before voters. In a special election on Feb. 24, Greeley voters repealed the zoning for Catalyst. That stalled the project – and calls into question the city’s reputation for being friendly to developers.

Reporter Dan England has covered the ups and downs of the project for the Colorado Sun. He joined Erin O’Toole to talk about how Greeley got to this point – and what it might say about growth along the northern Front Range.

Dan England, a man in a blue suit with a blue shirt, smiles for this photo.
Dan England

Catalyst ProjectCascadiaGreeleyEconomic Development
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner