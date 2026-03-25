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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

This doctor spent decades tracking what kills or poisons Coloradans. Here’s what he learned

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Dr. Richard Dart, Director of the Rocky Mountain Poison Center. He has light silver-gray hair and beard, and wears a dark blue suit jacket with a light pink shirt and blue tie.
Scott Dressel-Martin
/
Denver Health
Dr. Richard Dart, Director of the Rocky Mountain Poison Center

A poison control center is the place to call if your child accidentally swallows something dangerous, like paint or a detergent pod.

But the Rocky Mountain Poison Center based in Denver also tracks the things that poison Coloradans. It monitors prescription drug misuse, tracks new substances Coloradans might ingest and helps hospitals treat venomous snake bites.

Dr. Richard Dart has led the center, which serves Colorado and three other western states, since 1992. In that time, he's seen a lot of changes, from how the center handles phone calls to how it trains the next generation of toxicologists.

Dart recently announced he’s retiring. Ahead of that, he joined Erin O’Toole to share more about how the things that sicken or kill Coloradans have changed in recent decades – and what drew him to this unusual line of work.

If you enjoyed this conversation, check out our recent interview with Stephen Mackessy, a researcher at the University of Northern Colorado who’s part of an international team developing more effective, less costly antivenom to treat venomous snake bites.

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In The NoCo ResearchOpioidsScienceDenver Health
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner