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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How a Fort Collins writer found hope and healing on the Colorado Trail

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleStephanie Daniel
Published April 3, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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a woman hiking on a trail in the San Juan Mountains surrounded by wildflowers
Courtesy Becky Jensen
Becky Jensen hikes along a segment of the Colorado Trail southwest of Silverton in the San Juan Mountains

Just a note - today's episode touches on themes of depression and suicide.

Ten years ago, Colorado writer Becky Jensen’s life seemed great. She was raising two sons and engaged to be married. Yet, she was struggling quietly with depression and thoughts of suicide – although she didn't know why.

Hoping to find clarity, Becky decided to take a bold step: She shouldered a backpack and set out to hike all 500 miles of the Colorado Trail on her own. Along the way, she confronted dangers in the wilderness – and her own feelings of low self-worth and repressed trauma.

What began for her as an escape turned into a journey toward healing and, ultimately, a newly published memoir called No Man’s Land: Unpacking One Woman’s Worth on the Colorado Trail.

Becky joined Erin O'Toole to talk about her experience, and what led to her taking this unusual step toward self-discovery.

Becky will present a book talk and slide show at Wolverine Farm Publick House in Fort Collins on Thursday, April 9. And she’ll join Colorado Trail legend David Fanning at Old Firehouse Books (Fort Collins) on May 14. Find more upcoming author events at her website.

Becky Jensen, a woman wearing a red tank top, glasses and a red and blue ball cap with a "C" to symbolize the state of Colorado, smiles for this author photo. She has long brown hair and a tattoo on her right arm of a yellow and black bird.
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Courtesy Becky Jensen
Becky Jensen pauses at Gudy's Rest on the Colorado Trail
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Becky Jensen pauses at Gudy's Rest on the Colorado Trail
Courtesy Becky Jensen
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In The NoCo Author InterviewsMental HealthHikingFort Collins
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
See stories by Stephanie Daniel