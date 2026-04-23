This proposed state law could make it easier for Colorado artists to support themselves. Here’s how

A bill being discussed at the state capitol has lawmakers sounding like a bunch of Swifties – or at least has them talking about Taylor Swift’s music.

State Sen. Jeff Bridges referenced the pop superstar’s album1989 when he threw his support behind a proposed law that would make it easier for artists in Colorado to do business and help protect the rights to their creative work .

Bridges told the Colorado Sun that the bill would avoid situations like what happened to Swift when her former record company sold away the rights to1989 and other albums she’d created.