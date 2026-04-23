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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

This proposed state law could make it easier for Colorado artists to support themselves. Here’s how

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published April 23, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Four members of the Fog Holler band perform on stage at the 17th annual Ridgway Concert Series in 2024. The members are wearing lavender shirts and slacks and white cowboy hats. From left to right, they play a fiddle, a stand-up bass, a banjo, and an acoustic guitar.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun
The Fog Holler band perform at the Ridgway Concert Series in 2024. Ridgway Mayor John Clark testified at an April senate committee in favor of the Artist Companies bill, telling the committee that he has seen firsthand how Ridgway has been "transformed into an arts community" through state-led efforts.

A bill being discussed at the state capitol has lawmakers sounding like a bunch of Swifties – or at least has them talking about Taylor Swift’s music.

State Sen. Jeff Bridges referenced the pop superstar’s album1989 when he threw his support behind a proposed law that would make it easier for artists in Colorado to do business and help protect the rights to their creative work.

Bridges told the Colorado Sun that the bill would avoid situations like what happened to Swift when her former record company sold away the rights to1989 and other albums she’d created.

Parker Yamasaki covers arts and culture and wrote about the bill for the Colorado Sun. She spoke with Erin O’Toole about the idea behind it, and how it could help Colorado artists trying to support themselves through their creative work.

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In The NoCo ArtColorado Creative IndustriesLocal BusinessColorado Legislature
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole